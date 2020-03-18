TESTAMENT's ERIC PETERSON Praises 'Heavy And Dark' New Album, 'Titans Of Creation'

TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson spoke to Australia's Subculture Entertainment about the band's upcoming album, "Titans Of Creation", which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016 album "Brotherhood Of The Snake" was produced by singer Chuck Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

"Well, it's TESTAMENT, for sure," Eric said of the new disc (hear audio below). "The best kind of TESTAMENT, I think. Just the sound and the mix — the production sound is really good. But the songs are just really, really heavy — heavy and dark. It's all the cool things about TESTAMENT, where we talk about even fantasy kind of stuff, which some of it's real. I mean, we're not really a political band, but we do tap into stuff that's happened. I think for metal bands, that really works. It's epic and it's kind of a story — storytelling. But it just works with the music; the music always has that kind of epic, ominous [vibe]. All the drums are slamming; the guitar solos are killer; Chuck sounds great; Steve [DiGiorgio, bass] sounds really good. I'm actually singing on a couple of songs with Chuck. We go back and forth on '[Night Of] The Witch' and I use my kind of DRAGONLORD [Peterson's black metal side project] voice — close to black metal, but more witchy and heavy, I guess."

Last year, Billy told the WSOU radio station that the new TESTAMENT album would "definitely" contain "some different elements. I think Eric definitely stepped back into little of his — I don't know — maybe, MERCYFUL FATE shoes," he said. "There's a lot of MERCYFUL FATE kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There's some blast beats, which he's kind of mixed in there, which that's not the norm for us. So it's a little different again. I think all the songs definitely have their own identity and stand on their own."

TESTAMENT recently teamed up with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL for "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour.

