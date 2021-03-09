TESTAMENT's ERIC PETERSON Plans To Work On New Music Until Pandemic Subsides

On the latest episode of Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson was asked how he plans on spending the next several months during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For me, my plan is to have some music — in case summer's canceled. 'All right, let's jam. I've got a bunch of new riffs.' I've got some stuff now, but I'm just kind of putting that hat on, like, 'Okay.' It's perfect weather, too — it's raining out, and my backyard's really woodsy. [So I can] sit out here. I've got everything downstairs. I've done the last DRAGONLORD record and the last two TESTAMENT records in this room. I have Logic and a DI — I just do it all there, e-mail everything over to the producer, reamps and all. I wake up, just get some coffee, come down here and start jamming. I don't have to drive from [my hometown of] Sac [Sacramento] all the way to Oakland. It's a lot better to do."

Over the weekend, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy told Rocking With Jam Man that Eric has been working on new music on his own. "I haven't heard anything yet," Chuck said. "It all starts with Eric, so I just kind of wait. He's gotta be in the right mood. And probably, being stuck at home with the pandemic, I would think he would be jamming and writing some stuff. So I think we'll probably at least have a couple of new songs. 'Cause it makes sense — if we write a couple of new songs, maybe we can do a repackage of the [latest TESTAMENT album, 'Titans Of Creation']. We're talking about possibly writing a song called 'Titans Of Creation', 'cause there is no title track. So, we could have a song called 'Titans Of Creation' and maybe re-push it out there with the record again. [That would be] more of a marketing thing. I think that's kind of what the talk is [that] might happen."

"Titans Of Creation" came out in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Peterson and Billy, while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create new artwork for the cover of this release.

Early last year, TESTAMENT completed "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

