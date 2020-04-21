TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY: 'We're In The Best Place We've Been As A Band'

During an appearance on the "BREWtally Speaking Podcast", TESTAMENT vocalist Chuck Billy was asked if he feels an "obligation" to heavy metal fans to try to fill the void left by SLAYER after the legendary thrash metal act retired last year. He responded (hear audio below): "SLAYER's shoes are a big void to fill. I've been asked questions, were we thinking of doing the same thing that SLAYER did, and do we see it in our future? And we really don't. Right now, I think we're in the best place we've been as a band. We're solid as friends and musicians and we're enjoying what we're doing right now. And we just don't see that — I mean, we're not feeling that. I think we're lucky that everybody in the band doesn't feel their age. We all feel young at heart and ready to go."

Two years ago, Billy told Finland's Kaaos TV about SLAYER's decision to call it quits: "I don't know what their reason is [for retiring], but you have to have your heart and soul in whatever you do. Maybe they just felt it was time; I don't know. But SLAYER will be a big part of history and a big part of what metal is today. And to choose to go out on a high note is always a good thing. And especially if you can afford to go out on a high note and enjoy life and do other things than being on the road and touring. Especially if you do it for 30, 40 years, at some point, you might go, 'Well, now I have a family, and maybe I wanna be home with my kids or see my kids grow up.' It's hard to make that decision, and sometimes it probably gets harder to leave home, the older you get and when you have family involved. At some point, you have to think about your family too, and make it work for everybody."

TESTAMENT's new album, "Titans Of Creation", was released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

TESTAMENT recently completed "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

