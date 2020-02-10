TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY On 'Titans Of Creation' Album: 'It's Probably Some Of Our Best Work That We Ever Did'

TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy spoke to Australia's Heavy about the band's upcoming album, "Titans Of Creation", which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016 album "Brotherhood Of The Snake" was produced by Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create artwork for the cover of this release.

"I think it's probably some of our best work that we ever did," Chuck said (hear audio below). "I'd say the record might sound the best we ever did. I don't know what it was. Maybe all of us worked a little tighter and [spent] a little more time together [working on the album]; that probably had something to do with it. But it feels really good. The record came out really good."

Asked about the musical direction of the new TESTAMENT effort, Chuck said: "It's definitely fast. It's definitely a thrash record — with melody. I gave the vocals melody. Eric and them guys write fast, thrashy [music] with a lot of double bass, but I wanted to still keep my melody, still keep a groove. So it's really thrashy, but it still has hooks — it still has something that catches your ear. We're excited for it."

TESTAMENT has teamed up with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL for "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour. The trek kicked off on February 6 in Copenhagen, Denmark and is hitting 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hannover, Germany.

Last week, TESTAMENT announced a spring 2020 North American tour. The 30-date trek will kick off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28. Joining them on the tour will be THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE and MESHIAAK.

