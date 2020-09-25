TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Says 'It's More Urgent Than Ever' To Vote DONALD TRUMP Out Of Office

TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick says it is "more urgent than ever" to vote President Donald Trump out of office in November.

The 51-year-old guitarist expressed his views while sharing a photo of him wearing a shirt promoting NerdsVote, a group of notable nerds linking cosplayers, gamers, pop culture fans, and nerds of all kinds to voter registration opportunities.

Skonlick wrote: "Thank you @nerdsvote for the cool t-shirt!

"If you hate thoughts on politics, please read no further (it's on you if you choose otherwise)

"There's a Presidential election coming up, not sure if you've heard? (I'm kidding. That shouldn't have to be spelled out, but here we are).

"I've been relatively quite considering the fires that are going on (literally & figuratively), doing 90%+ music-related, non-political posts. Yet that's still too much for some, so a warning: A few more such posts may be coming between now & the election.

"A common complaint by characters such as the ever-ranting Don Jr: 'These entertainer types are trying to tell us how to think!!' (Hey @donaldjtrumpjr: Stop being a f-cking snowflake). No one is telling you how to think. It's more like this 'Here's how I feel based on real world thoughts & experiences, not someone yelling on TV. If it's not asking too much may you consider a different point of view?' Let's stop the name calling & accusations that so many do.

"Honest question: Are you 'conservative' and afraid of 'radical' ideas? Well here's the most radical concept there is: Refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of an election loss. That is RADICAL & HATEFUL OF AMERICA. Those who agree with me on this include more conservative/pro-2nd Amendment folks crossing party lines (at least on the top of the ticket, for POTUS) than ever before in history.

"Imagine if things were reversed? Suppose you had this many Democrat-leaning folks running for the hills from the current Dem POTUS, 99.9% of the Dem party in fear of saying anything our Prez might not agree with for fear of an angry tweet storm & riled up constituents?? If that were the case, I promise you I'd be proudly voting Republican this one time. Yet this IS what's happening, only the other way around. Therefore I believe it's more urgent than ever we vote out the one who expresses that view & not vote for anyone who supports him.

"Please don't give me a 'But...' 'What about...' 'It's BOTH sides' No. No no no. Just no If you use an out of context quote to make a point, you have no point. Ok.

"Rant over. So: ARE YOU REGISTERED 2 #VOTE? @nerdsvote can help!"

Skolnick has made no secret of his political views, frequently tweeting against Trump's policies, including the current administration's handling of the outbreak of of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first observed in China. In March, the guitarist blasted Trump for not being able to "convey a sense of reassurance during a time of emergency."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", was released in April via Nuclear Blast.

