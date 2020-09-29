TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Releases Funky Anti-DONALD TRUMP Song Called 'Trump Sucks'

TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick, who has been an outspoken critic of America's 45th president on social media, has released an anti-Donald Trump song called "Trump Sucks". The funky track features Skolnick's rap-style rhymes in which he touches upon a number of his familiar grievances regarding the Trump administration, including alleged corruption, nepotism and criminality on a scale never before experienced.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Skolnick wrote: "This song just poured out of me yesterday. It was completed in a matter of hours. To all the # Trump2020 and # Maga folks who've been flooding my timelines ever since my post the other day about the election, I'd like to say thank you, sincerely. You've inspired me to do something a bit different (for me, anyway): Rapping Enjoy!

"PS No time for debates here. If you hate it, please ignore, wait for another post you like better or unfollow. Cheers. And oh yeah.. #trumpsucks".

"Trump Sucks" lyrics:

We got a bad situation all across the nation

The White House is under occupation

And liberation from this administration

Is needed right now, no time for vacation

No regulation for clean air and water

He got to office and installed his own daughter

She serves no purpose except for appearance

Initially denied a security clearance

Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet

Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat

Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket

Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket

I haven't even mentioned Betsy DeVos

Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost

Abomination, an epic fail

Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail

Trump sucks

I'm not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's like a game show clown

He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act

Breakin' them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause

Sycophants and cronies keep him in power

Pissing on our norms like a golden shower

A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter

An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter

You may be someone that we cannot sway

But for me, there's only one thing left to say

Trump sucks

He is not your friend

Trump sucks

I guess I gotta say it again

Trump sucks

And this could be America's end

Trump sucks

He's gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest

Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West

When the polls close and the people choose

He's gonna claim 'voter fraud' or say 'It's all fake news!'

You like this guy? Because he's rich?

Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a 'whiny little bitch'

Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy

Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci

So what'll we do? No time to sit and gloat

Call you friends and family, everybody's gotta vote

Trump sucks

We're not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's trying to bring our democracy down

Trump sucks

Just like the mob, it's a family of crown

Trump sucks

Let's say it one more time

Trump sucks [End of lyrics]

Late last week, Skolnick said it was "more urgent than ever" to vote Trump out of office in November.

The 51-year-old guitarist has made no secret of his political views, frequently tweeting against Trump's policies, including the current administration's handling of the outbreak of of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first observed in China. In March, the guitarist blasted Trump for not being able to "convey a sense of reassurance during a time of emergency."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", was released in April via Nuclear Blast.

