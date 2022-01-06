TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Launches Rap Alter Ego SKOLY-D, Takes Down Right-Wing Echo Chambers In 'B.I.G. L.I.E.' Video

HU$H MONEY, the rap duo featuring Skoly-D, the alter ego of TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick, and Kimmy G (Kimmy Gordon), has released its first video, "B.I.G. L.I.E.", a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"B.I.G. L.I.E." deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief," says Skolnick, who is also the song's composer and producer. "What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the founding father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa?

"We don't expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will — at the very least — be entertained. And for those who aren't: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make 'em good!"

"You can see the fun we had doing this. It's right there!" adds Kimmy G.

Directed by Frankie Fulleda, "B.I.G. L.I.E." was shot "guérilla style" in July 2021 at the Fox News HQ, Times Square and Washington Square Park and is said to be as much a tribute to New York, its resilience and ever-present wackiness as it is a takedown of nationwide right-wing echo chambers. In a t-shirt emblazoned with the oversized logo of the influential RUN-DMC, Skoly skewers Fox News, election denialism and insurrection revisionism. The video also features comic J-Hype (Jonathan Hyppolite) and Karl Lake, best known as "Robot Guy" from "Chappelle's Show". Hot tip: Alex, Kimmy and the video director once performed on the "Maury" show under the name VICIOUS DNA.

"B.I.G. L.I.E." lyrics:

Flipping through the channels

Fox News Prime Time

Grime Time, Crime Time

Let's call it SLIME TIME

Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax

So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts

I'll need a detox from these toxic talks

It's like chains and locks on my cable box

All from watching Fox

This is a man who will drain your sanity

He goes by the name of Sean Hannity

Followed up by Tucker

He's a disturbed mother...

Then the truth gets further tangled

As we suffer through the Ingram Angle

And getting way out of line

We've got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine

The 2020 election was under historic protection

Subject to inspection

But someone didn't accept his rejection

Had to go and start an insurrection

Such a scam, how could anybody buy it?

Go to DC for a Capitol riot

Doomed and hapless preordained mission

Arrests for sedition

Which is uncontestable. Or is it?

Now they're calling it a “tourist visit”

Voting against an investigation

Now that's misinformation

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

CHANT

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie

(“Kimmy G!”)

VERSE 3

Kimmy G:

Not conservatives, Cons serving

Anti-truths to seduce your earnings

Profits is what they're turning

Flag huggin' for the dollar bills they're churning

It's a burden, Q-Sheep herding

False wording, it's working

Baseless facts that's meant for stirrin'

Half-assed racist fascist vermin

Law curvin', fraud swirlin'

It's hurting, concerting

Just face it they're just spurring

Folks who like their crosses burning

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

SOLO

Mischievous hackers overseas

Corrupting minds just like a disease

Sewing doubt of all that is true

Somebody claiming “I am Q!”

Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus

Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas

Recounts based on nothing but fiction

Used as excuses for voter restriction

(GOP)

They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny

Now they got the dripping-haired Giuliani

Their voters have lost all touch with what's real

Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”

Biden won man, their ain't no mystery

Chalk it up to revisionist history

Pure conspiracy, don't be a loon

The earth is round and we went to the moon

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a...

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny that there's blue in the sky

When you hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

It's a big big big big a big a big lie

Ponzy scheme that'll make you cry

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)

It's a big a big big big a big lie

Pipe dream, pie in the sky

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)

REPEAT

Once again, I'm watching Fox News as they switch to Prime Time

Grime Time, Crime Time, Let's call it SLIME TIME

SLIME TIME

I'm glutinous & green

SLIME TIME

I'm oozin' through your screen

SLIME TIME

I'm on your phone & TV

SLIME TIME

B.I.G. L.I.E.

[End of lyrics]

In the fall of 2020, Skolnick released two anti-Donald Trump rap songs, "Trump Sucks" and "Wear A Fucking Mask".

An outspoken critic of America's 45th president, Skolnick explained his foray into rap at the time of "Wear A Fucking Mask"'s release, writing on social media: "My recent homespun rap track 'Trump Sucks' got so much attention, from being labelled 'an anthem' and 'brilliant' to 'pathetic' and 'cringeworthy,' that I just had to follow it up.

"Staying in my lane is something I've never been good at.

"I realize a jazz/rock guitarist widely known for his thrash metal work releasing old-school rap tunes with a sociopolitical message and Zappa-esque satire might not make sense. But my question to you is: Does anything make sense these days?"

He added: "This sequel had more energy put into it so I hope everyone who appreciated the first one feels similarly about 'WAFM'.

"To anyone who thought the first track represents the pinnacle of my rap technique, three words: HOLD MY BEER".

The 53-year-old guitarist has made no secret of his political views, frequently tweeting against Trump's policies, including the then-administration's handling of the outbreak of of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first observed in China. In March 2020, the guitarist blasted Trump for not being able to "convey a sense of reassurance during a time of emergency."

This past April, Skolnick explained to Newlines Magazine's Faisal Al Yafai and Idrees Ahmad why artists should speak honestly about social and political upheaval, why he doesn't worry about losing fans who disagree with him, and why he wrote a rap song called "Trump Sucks". Asked if he is concerned about possibly alienating some TESTAMENT fans with his political opinions, Alex said: "It gave me pause at one point, when it first started happening. There's another phrase by an athlete — one of the greatest athletes — Michael Jordan, who once said, 'Republicans buy sneakers too.' I think he said that to turn down an invitation to speak at a rally for a Democratic candidate, something like that. So, at first, I thought of that — I thought, well, I have some fans that... I don't know how anybody could be behind Trumpism — as much as I could talk about Trump; let's talk about Trumpism — I don't get that. But do I really want to drive them away? And then I just thought, well, I don't wanna play this game and just have to suck it up and smile and sort of tailor my social media presence to make them happy. It actually felt like a relief to just say, 'You know what? No.'"

He continued: "I think it's beyond politics 'cause I'm not attacking traditional conservative politics. It would be very different if this was the '80s or even the '90s and I was talking about people who believe in lower corporate tax rates. Now it's gotten so disingenuous. And the whole belief in the right-wing news echo chamber and these headlines. Current headlines on Fox — one example, [President Joe] Biden just gave a press conference, and one of the banner headlines on Fox: 'Biden gives press conference full of lies.' These are the same people when Trump was giving his public appearance, they were praising it, falling over. So it's so disingenuous. And these same people that are criticizing me and threatening to not listen to my music, they're buying into that. And I can't support that. And I can't pretend to support that."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", was released in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

