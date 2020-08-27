TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Joins SEPULTURA For Quarantine Performance Of 'Vandals Nest'

TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skonlick recently teamed up with the four members of SEPULTURA to record a quarantine version of the SEPULTURA song "Vandals Nest". Check out video below. The original version of the track appeared on SEPULTURA's 2017 album "Machine Messiah".

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

