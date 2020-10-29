TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Is 'My Favorite Rapper': Official T-Shirts Now Available

The Martyr Store is now taking orders for the "Skolnick Is My Favorite Rapper" t-shirt. The shirt is a tribute to TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick, who recently released two anti-Donald Trump rap songs, "Trump Sucks" and "Wear A Fucking Mask".

An outspoken critic of America's 45th president, Skolnick explained his foray into rap at the time of "Wear A Fucking Mask"'s release, writing on social media: "My recent homespun rap track 'Trump Sucks' got so much attention, from being labelled 'an anthem' and 'brilliant' to 'pathetic' and 'cringeworthy,' that I just had to follow it up.

"Staying in my lane is something I've never been good at.

"I realize a jazz/rock guitarist widely known for his thrash metal work releasing old-school rap tunes with a sociopolitical message and Zappa-esque satire might not make sense. But my question to you is: Does anything make sense these days?"

He added: "This sequel had more energy put into it so I hope everyone who appreciated the first one feels similarly about 'WAFM'.

"To anyone who thought the first track represents the pinnacle of my rap technique, three words: HOLD MY BEER".

Last month, Skolnick said it was "more urgent than ever" to vote Trump out of office in November.

The 51-year-old guitarist has made no secret of his political views, frequently tweeting against Trump's policies, including the current administration's handling of the outbreak of of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first observed in China. In March, the guitarist blasted Trump for not being able to "convey a sense of reassurance during a time of emergency."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", was released in April via Nuclear Blast.

