TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Blasts TRUMP For Failing To Declare Coronavirus National Emergency

TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick has slammed President Donald Trump for failing to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic which would free up to $40 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to assist local state government in their response to the virus.
Earlier today, Skolnick took to his Twitter to write: "We have a legitimate emergency but no Federal declaration or order because it’s not politically helpful. Yet, a full on 'State of Emergency' was declared for an approaching caravan (that no one remembers) right before the 2018 midterm elections."
This is not the first time Alex has criticized Trump administration's handling of the outbreak of of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first observed in China. Last week, the guitarist blasted Trump for not being able to "convey a sense of reassurance during a time of emergency."
On Friday, Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the virus, including more than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, test kits and medical treatments; $2.2 billion to help public health activities on prevention, preparedness and response; and $1.25 billion to aid international efforts aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.
This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.
The virus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the U.S. — and killed more than 4,200 worldwide, according to CNN.
Skolnick has made no secret of his political views, frequently tweeting against Trump's policies, including imploring the U.S. president to "get the HELL out of OUR country" in August 2017 after Trump tweeted about his proposed border wall while Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Texas.
TESTAMENT's new album, "Titans Of Creation", will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.
