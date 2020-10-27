TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Announces Podcast Partnership With OSIRIS MEDIA For 'Moods & Modes'

October 27, 2020 0 Comments

TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Announces Podcast Partnership With OSIRIS MEDIA For 'Moods & Modes'

Osiris Media has released its latest episode of the multidimensional, multimedia podcast series "Past, Present, Future, Live!" featuring TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick. Host RJ Bree talks with Skolnick, who at age 16 joined the San Francisco Bay Area act, which would become one of the bands that defined the thrash metal scene of the late 1980s.

Skolnick discusses studying with Joe Satriani, touring the world with some of the leading metal bands, and changing his life completely by moving to New York, studying jazz, and forming the ALEX SKOLNICK TRIO, which is still playing jazz today. He also discusses his new podcast, "Moods & Modes", which is now part of the Osiris family.

After the interview, Skolnick performs "Unbound", "Gymnopedie" and "Beth" by KISS. These videos and all other "Past, Present, Future, Live!" performances can be found on the Osiris Media YouTube channel. Music from all the artists mentioned in this interview can be streamed on the "Past, Present, Future, Live!" Spotify playlist.

A televised performance of the MILES DAVIS ELECTRIC BAND in the late '90s led Skolnick to New York City, where he immersed himself in the jazz world. For the past decade and a half, Skolnick has led a double life as a member of TESTAMENT.

Two years ago, the ALEX SKOLNICK TRIO — comprised of Skolnick, bassist Nathan Peck and drummer Matt Zebroski — released "Conundrum", its first album since 2011.

On returning to jazz with his trio for the first time in a number of years, the TESTAMENT guitarist noted: "These days I still love playing screaming, loud guitar and heavy metal, though I don't think I'm going to be one of these guys who's past social-security age and in a rock band and touring. But I can see myself doing these songs with the trio for many years to come."



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).