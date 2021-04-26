TESTAMENT Vocalist CHUCK BILLY To Join Panel At 'Rumble: A Celebration Of Native Music, Film And Culture'

April 26, 2021 0 Comments

TESTAMENT vocalist Chuck Billy will join a panel of musicians discussing the cultural roots of music at "Rumble: A Celebration Of Native Music, Film And Culture" the weekend of April 30-May 2.

"Rumble: A Celebration Of Native Music, Film And Culture" revolutionizes how the history of music is seen, as the roots of some of this country’s greatest music, including blues, jazz. folk, pop, rock, heavy metal, are examined.

"I am very proud that Native people are being recognized for their music and creativity," Billy says. "I'm also proud to be representing my Pomo tribe from Northern California."

This New Mexico-based, free nation-wide virtual event features a weekend-long streaming of "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World". From its inception at Sundance to its PBS and theatrical release, it has impacted millions through telling the profound, essential, and until now, missing chapter in the history of American music: the indigenous influence on our nation's most legendary music makers.

Attendees have an opportunity to meet the movers and shakers behind this story, from the filmmakers to leading performers in conversations as well as specially recorded performances.

Participants will have access to conversations with Billy, executive producer Stevie Salas, Pat Vegas (REDBONE), Pura Fe, Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS) and special guest Dr. Joely Proudfit.

Panel times are:

Friday, April 30 at 2 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT:

Stevie Salas, Pat Vegas, Pura Fe, Mike Inez and Chuck Billy

Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m./1 p.m. PDT:

PJ Vegas, Kenneth Shirley, Jeneda (SIHASIN) and special guest host Dr. Joely Proudfit

There will also be exclusive recorded performances by Native American musicians, including PJ Vegas, Artson, Kenneth Shirley, Sihasin, Rising Appalachia, Pamyua, Po.10.Cee, Anakaela Trujillo (winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award at the NM Hispano Music Awards) and the San Juan Elementary Dragons, whose music video is a finalist in the 2021 NM Music Awards. Performances will air beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT. Panels and performances will re-air over the weekend.

The list of voices heard throughout this revolutionary weekend are some of the world's most iconic rock stars and influential musicians, including Buddy Guy, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Bennett, Taj Mahal, Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Quincy Jones, John Trudell, Steven Tyler, Taboo (THE BLACK EYED PEAS), Pat Vegas (REDBONE), Robbie Robertson, Buffy Sainte Marie, Iggy Pop, Wayne Kramer (MC5), Marky Ramone (RAMONES), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Rhiannon Giddens (CAROLINA CHOCOLATE DROPS), Derek Trucks, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Jackson Browne, Joy Harjo, Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Pura Fe (ULALI), Dan Auerbach (THE BLACK KEYS), Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES), Robert Trujillo (METALLICA), Link Wray, Jesse Ed Davis, Randy Castillo and many others.

"Rumble: A Celebration Of Native Music, Film And Culture" is presented by True Kids 1, a youth media education nonprofit organization based in northern New Mexico. The event will take place April 30 through May 2 from 10 a.m.-12 midnight EDT/7 a.m.-9 p.m. PDT, with "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World" streaming all day.

Visit www.truekids1.org/rumble to register for the weekend celebration. A $10 donation is suggested for registration.

