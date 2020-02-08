TESTAMENT Performs New Song 'Night Of The Witch' Live For First Time (Video)

San Francisco Bay Area metallers TESTAMENT performed their new song "Night Of The Witch" live for the first time this past Thursday (February 6) at the opening show of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark. Fan-filmed video footage of the performance can be seen below.

"Night Of The Witch" is taken from TESTAMENT's upcoming album, "Titans Of Creation", which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016 album "Brotherhood Of The Snake" was produced by singer Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Billy comments: "It has been months since the final mixing of 'Titans Of Creation' and we are eager for fans to hear it. We feel that we put a lot into this record and at the end of the day it is a TESTAMENT record that stands on its own. We are very proud of 'Titans Of Creation'."

He adds: "'Night Of The Witch' uses old-school lyrics about witches chanting in the moonlight and casting spells. The beauty of this song is that I worked Eric's vocals into the chorus. I wanted to incorporate him as he does DRAGONLORD and this song was a perfect match. It is a heavy song and a great way to introduce everyone to 'Titans Of Creation'."

"Titans Of Creation" track listing:

01. Children Of The Next Level

02. WWII

03. Dream Deceiver

04. Night Of The Witch

05. City Of Angels

06. Ishtars Gate

07. Symptoms

08. False Prophet

09. The Healers

10. Code Of Hammurabi

11. Curse Of Osiris

12. Catacombs

In a recent interview with Heavy New York, Billy was asked if the band's new disc is a musical continuation of "Brotherhood Of The Snake". He responded: "You're always trying to top your last record, and I thought 'Brotherhood', up to that point, was a pretty strong record. This one, it definitely stands on its own — all the songs have their own identity. Eric [Peterson, guitar] somehow came up with a way to make it be TESTAMENT but feel fresh and new still TESTAMENT, so that's pretty awesome."

He continued: "It was a quicker process than the last time, but I think at the end, the mix is awesome, the songs came out awesome, and the process wasn't as painful as it was the last time. So, it's a good record. I can't wait for everybody to hear it."

Asked if he waits for music for new TESTAMENT songs to be completed first before he starts working on lyrical ideas or if he has lyrics in mind before even hearing a note of music, Chuck said: "I have some concepts before I hear music and apply 'em to what I feel when I feel the song. So usually, a lot of it, the riff is first — it's a riff; it's not even a song yet, so it's usually just a riff. And then, from there, I just kind of feel it out and just kind of find my way through it.

"On this record, we didn't get to work and do any demos, so a lot of it was a lot of riffs going into the studio with ideas and then fine-tuning it, which I think put the pressure on ourselves," he explained. "Sometimes when you're under pressure, I think you work a little harder and you give it a little more. So I think, again, us forcing ourselves in the studio — 'Let's go. We're gonna record this record now' — it paid off, 'cause the record came out great. Everybody's performance — Steve [DiGiorgio, bass] and Gene [Hoglan, drums] just killed it on this record. It's an awesome record. TESTAMENT fans, I think, are gonna dig it."

Last year, Billy told the WSOU radio station that the new TESTAMENT album would "definitely" contain "some different elements. I think Eric definitely stepped back into little of his — I don't know — maybe, MERCYFUL FATE shoes," he said. "There's a lot of MERCYFUL FATE kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There's some blast beats, which he's kind of mixed in there, which that's not the norm for us. So it's a little different again. I think all the songs definitely have their own identity and stand on their own."

Chuck said that he is using his "melodic tone of a voice and less of a death metal voice" on the new TESTAMENT LP. "It's just kind of where the songs took it," he said. "There's a song on here that was kind of one of the last ones that came around — it's one of the slower-tempo songs. And I kind of was shying away from it 'cause the pace of the rest of the record was pretty quick, so I wasn't sure it was the right fit. But in the end, once we wrote it and finished it, it turned out to be a great song. But I'm doing some stuff on there — I've never sang a three-part harmony on a TESTAMENT song ever. And on this one, there's a situation where I tried it and did it, and it sounds really cool for the song. So it was just something different — challenging again that was different notes to use and different challenges, and I kind of dug it. And it actually was cool, and it actually made the experience on those songs, of creation, just kind of fun."

Billy went on to discuss two of the tracks that will appear on TESTAMENT's new disc, saying: "On this record, there's a song called 'Children Of The Next Level', and that's one that really came together, musically, and came together lyrically. There's another one on the record that, actually, the first time I heard the song, I kind of mimicked the vocal pattern and actually we wrote it the next day. So that was a song that was, like, 'Wow!' I got inspired and laid down the first gut feeling of what it felt like. And it ended up being a keeper, and we ended up molding it right into a killer song. And lyrically, the timing, the melody, the lyrics — everything just really kind of fell into place."

"The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour features TESTAMENT alongside EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL. The trek will hit 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hannover, Germany.

