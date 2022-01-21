TESTAMENT Parts Ways With Longtime Drummer GENE HOGLAN

TESTAMENT has parted ways with its longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.

The veteran San Francisco Bay Area metallers announced Hoglan's exit from the group in a social media post earlier today.

The band wrote: "To all our TESTAMENT fans around the world,

"First off, we are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene's additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with TESTAMENT's rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than TESTAMENT having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways.

"We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to TESTAMENT and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene Hoglan will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward! Also rest assured that we will continue to deliver yet another top notch addition to TESTAMENT and will reveal soon!

"We will see you all on tour very soon!"

TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL played the sole 2021 date of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" last November at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The gig took place less than two months after the three bands shared the stage at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento.

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" was originally scheduled to kick off on October 6 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California and make stops in Austin, New York, and Detroit before concluding in Oakland. The tour has since been rescheduled to take place in April and May 2022.

Two years ago, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson told Midlands Metalheads Radio about the songwriting process for the band's latest album, 2020's "Titans Of Creation": "Since I write most of the material, having different drummers in the band [over the years] and different styles, getting Gene in the band, who is kind of like a human drum machine — I mean, he can pretty much play anything. So my imagination is kind of limitless as far as what I can picture [the drum patterns being behind the] guitar. And a lot of the times, too, I play a riff, he's worked with me so long now, he knows exactly in the ballpark of what beat is gonna go where. So it's a lot of fun."

Hoglan previously stated about how he approached his drumming with TESTAMENT: "With TESTAMENT, I try to be as 'Gene Hoglan' as I can be. I definitely want the drums to sound like what Eric's looking for and I'm always trying to capture and enhance his vision. So I don't mind when I get songs really demoed out. Cool, lemme learn what you put on the demo and lemme Gene-ize it and we'll take it from there. Touring with TESTAMENT is very enjoyable. It's a well-oiled, solid metal machine that knows what it's doing."

