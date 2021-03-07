TESTAMENT Might Record A Couple Of New Songs Before Returning To The Road

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy was asked if he and his bandmates have been working on any new music during the coronavirus pandemic. He responded (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, we haven't, but Eric [Peterson, guitar] is writing some music [on his own]. I haven't heard anything yet. It all starts with Eric, so I just kind of wait. He's gotta be in the right mood. And probably, being stuck at home with the pandemic, I would think he would be jamming and writing some stuff. So I think we'll probably at least have a couple of new songs. 'Cause it makes sense — if we write a couple of new songs, maybe we can do a repackage of the [latest TESTAMENT album, 'Titans Of Creation']. We're talking about possibly writing a song called 'Titans Of Creation', 'cause there is no title track. So, we could have a song called 'Titans Of Creation' and maybe re-push it out there with the record again. [That would be] more of a marketing thing. I think that's kind of what the talk is [that] might happen."

Billy went on to say that he "probably" woudn't feel comfortable enough to play shows in Texas and Mississippi, the two states which have lifted their mask mandates and increased capacity of all businesses and facilities to 100%. "I'd feel a little safer once I got a vaccine, I think, and maybe a little more people get vaccines," he said. "But I don't need to jump in there, and I don't know about full capacities yet. I just think until it's really under control with more vaccines, it's a little bit safer. We're not safe from everything, but I would wait till the vaccine's out [to most people]. I think probably most of the bandmembers feel the same way."

Billy, who was the first metal musician to go public with his COVID-19 diagnosis back in March 2020, was also asked if his battle with the novel coronavirus had any long-term effects on his body or singing. He said: "I haven't toured, so I don't know about singing, but I definitely did feel less breath and wind from it. There's still some after-effects — still dry skin and a little bit of cough stil. But I'm all better. That's about it."

"Titans Of Creation" came out in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Peterson and Billy, while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create new artwork for the cover of this release.

Early last year, TESTAMENT completed "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

