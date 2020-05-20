TESTAMENT Is Thinking About Staging Virtual Concert During Coronavirus Pandemic

TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson spoke to Metal Master Kingdom 's Alex Stojanovic about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. Asked what the TESTAMENT guys are doing to generate revenue while they are unable to tour, Eric said: "Before this happened, record sales were already nil. It was all about streaming and getting out there and playing.

"It's pretty scary," he admitted. "I'm just going on faith right now — just hopefully we get out there sooner than later. Everybody is kind of trying to reinvent themselves and do a lot of online [things].

"We're thinking of a couple of things to do — maybe doing some kind of concert online, with our whole stage setup, just go through the set a couple of times with all our production. And we've talked about it. And then maybe donating some of it to a cause, and then also trying to maybe pay a couple of bills. Then [some people have said], 'Well, you guys should do it for free.' So we're just, like, 'Okay. What do we do?'"

As for when fans might be able to see TESTAMENT perform live again, Eric said: "They're saying late '21, but then that's also of the fear of everybody not knowing what's going on. I know things are starting to open up here and there in the world, and we'll just have to wait another month to see how that works out."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", was released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Peterson and singer Chuck Billy and while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

TESTAMENT recently completed "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

