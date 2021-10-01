TESTAMENT, EXODUS And DEATH ANGEL: U.S. Leg Of 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' Postponed To April/May 2022

The North American leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" featuring TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL has been postponed to 2022.

"We were really on the fence with this decision," says TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson. "But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just canceling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22."

Adds TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick: "It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although 'Bay Strikes Back' is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can’t afford to take the risks that top-grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions KISS and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently canceled — a lose/lose for everyone. The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a 'last resort' decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren't the case. However, this is the new reality we're all in. All we can do is hope for everyone's understanding, which we ask for sincerely."

The trio of bands will perform as scheduled at Sacramento's Aftershock festival on Thursday, October 7, as well as the hometown show scheduled for November 27 at Fox Oakland.

"We are saddened to announce that 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' is being postponed, but the risk of cancelled shows due to positive tests leading to tour personnel being quarantined and isolated is just too great at this time,” says EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt. "We want to feel safe, enjoy the tour and be able to hang out with our close friends. The silver lining in this is that Tom Hunting no longer needs chemo and will have more time to work his way back to doing a full tour. He will make his return behind the drums at Aftershock but a full tour requires more preparation, so that is the good part."

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" dates have been rebooked beginning in April and will include additional cities not originally scheduled for the tour.

"Usually when I'm asked to contribute a quote to an announcement, it pertains to something I'm extremely excited about," says DEATH ANGEL vocalist Mark Osegueda. "In this case, I'm gutted… It pains me to announce that 'The Bay Strikes Back' U.S. tour is being postponed. No one was looking forward to this more than me. But, on the brighter side of things, the tour is in fact going to happen — just at a later time. And I can assure you that the already ravenous to play live members of DEATH ANGEL promise to provide a crushing set during a crushing tour. The Bay WILL Strike Back!"

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" 2022 dates:

Apr. 09 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Apr. 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Apr. 12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Apr. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Apr. 15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Apr. 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Apr. 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Apr. 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Apr. 22 - Dallas, TX -Amplified Live

Apr. 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Apr. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Apr. 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Apr. 30 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

May 01 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

May 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

May 05 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 06 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 07 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

May 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

May 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

May 12 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

May 19 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot