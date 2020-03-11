TESTAMENT, EXODUS And DEATH ANGEL: Sold-Out Hannover Show Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The March 11 concert in Hannover, Germany featuring TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL has been canceled due to a fast-spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus. The three bands, who have spent the past month on the road in Europe as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour, previously had their February 25 show in Milan, Italy scrapped for the same reason.

TESTAMENT announced the Hannover concert cancelation in a statement on social media on Tuesday (March 10). The band wrote: "We greatly apologize, but we've also had to cancel tomorrow's Sold-Out show in Hannover due to worldwide health concerns. We hope to make it up to you soon!"

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.

Many experts have said the public at large is overreacting to the outbreak, with people led to believe that the epidemic is bigger, closer, and more dangerous than it actually is.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.

