TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY Members Featured In Birthday Video For Photographer STEPHANIE CABRAL

Members of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, ARMORED SAINT and IN THIS MOMENT are featured in a special surprise birthday video for acclaimed music photographer Stephanie Cabral.

The "Metal Party" clip was spearheaded by Stephanie's longtime boyfriend, former MEGADETH and current IN FLAMES guitarist Chris Broderick, and it features appearances by the following musicians, among others:

* John Bush and Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT)

* Mark Osegueda, Will Carroll and Rob Cavestany (DEATH ANGEL)

* Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT)

* Eddie Veliz, Tony Castaneda and Pepe Clarke Magaña (KYNG)

* Jake Dreyer (ICED EARTH, WITHERFALL)

* Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE)

* Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER)

* Jeremy Wagner (BROKEN HOPE)

* Randy Weitzel (IN THIS MOMENT)

* Jose Mangin (SiriusXM)

Stephanie has been shooting photographs since the 1980s. Her first professional gig was straight out of college working for RIP magazine. She has also been published in Rolling Stone, SPIN, Yahoo!, Metal Edge, Metal Maniacs, Guitar World, Drum, USA Today, Metal Hammer and countless other publications. Her photos have also graced CDs, bumper stickers, DVDs, posters, advertisements and even t-shirts.

Stephanie says: "You're more likely to see me at a MEGADETH show than a Kelly Clarkson show, but I've actually shot both."

