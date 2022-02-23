TESTAMENT Announces Summer 2022 European Tour

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans TESTAMENT have announced almost a dozen European club shows to fill the gaps between their numerous 2022 summer festival appearances, which will include some of the biggest and most renowned metal festivals across the continent. For the club shows they will be joined by their peers and legends in their own right, EXODUS and HEATHEN, as well as DEATH ANGEL. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

TESTAMENT summer 2022 tour dates:

Jul. 09 - DE - Ballenstedt - Rock Harz Festival

Jul. 10 - CZ - Vizovice - Masters of Rock

Jul. 11 - PL - Krakow - Studio (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Jul. 12 - SK - Bratislava - Refinery Gallery (w/ SEPULTURA, EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL, HEATHEN)

Jul. 14 - DE - Neukirchen-Vluyn - Dong Open Air

Jul. 16 - AT - Leoben - Area 53 Festival

Jul. 17 - IT - Cremona - Luppolo in Rock

Jul. 19 - IT - Rome - Rock in Roma (w/ EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL, HEATHEN)

Jul. 21 - DE - Fritzlar - Rock am Stück

Jul. 23 - BG - Plovdiv - Hills of Rock

Jul. 24 - RO - Sibiu - Art Mania

Jul. 26 - SI - Tolmin - Metaldays

Jul. 29 - PT - Vagos - Vagos Metalfest

Jul. 30 - ES - Burgos - Anden 56 (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Jul. 31 - ES - Pamplona - Totem (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 03 - ES - Malaga - Paris 15 (w/EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 04 - ES - Villena - Leyendas del Rock

Aug. 05 - ES - Madrid - La Riviera (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 06 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 09 - FR - Bordeaux - Rocher de Palmer (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 12 - UK - Catton Park - Bloodstock Festival

Aug. 13 - BE - Kortrijk - Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 14 - DE - Saarbrücken - Garage (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 16 - AT - Innsbruck - Music Hall (w/ EXODUS, HEATHEN)

Aug. 17 - DE - Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze

Aug. 19 - DE - Sulingen - Reload Festival

Aug. 20 - NL - Eindhoven - Dynamo Metalfest

Aug. 21 - FR - St. Nolff - Motocultor

TESTAMENT recently parted ways with its longtime drummer Gene Hoglan. A replacement drummer has not yet been announced.

Hoglan originally played drums on TESTAMENT's 1997 album "Demonic", but didn't stick around long enough to do any touring with the band. He officially joined TESTAMENT in 2011 and played on the group's last three albums: 2012's "Dark Roots Of Earth", 2016's "Brotherhood Of The Snake" and 2020's "Titans Of Creation".

TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL played the sole 2021 date of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" last November at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The gig took place less than two months after the three bands shared the stage at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento.

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" was originally scheduled to kick off on October 6 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California and make stops in Austin, New York, and Detroit before concluding in Oakland. The tour has since been rescheduled to take place in April and May 2022.