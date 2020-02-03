TESTAMENT Announces North American Tour With THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal giants TESTAMENT have announced a spring 2020 North American tour. The 30-date trek will kick off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28. Joining them on the tour will be THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE and MESHIAAK.

"I'm super excited about TESTAMENT's tour with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and MUNICIPAL WASTE," states TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick. "As much as we've enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new Millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It'll be a fun night of music. Don't miss it!"

TESTAMENT bassist Steve DiGiorgio states: "The new album, 'Titans Of Creation', comes out on April 3rd. We are going to be on the road in the USA and Canada in April and May. We hope to see all your thrashers out there. Come out and check out the new record and show! Metal forever!"

TESTAMENT drummer Gene Hoglan comments: "Hey everybody! I am here to tell you that the new TESTAMENT album which drops on April 3rd called 'Titans Of Creation' has to be one of our best records of all time. Every TESTAMENT fan out there has to pick this one up cause I believe that everybody is going to love this one like crazy. Right on! We'll see you out on the road on all the dates we have lined. See you soon!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "TITANS" to access tickets before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive TESTAMENT VIP Meet & Greet Package: Below are the details:

* 1 reserved ticket or 1 general admission ticket

* Personal photo opportunity with select members of TESTAMENT

* Meet & greet with select members of TESTAMENT

* Autograph signing with TESTAMENT (limited to 1 item per person)

* Signed TESTAMENT 8x10

* TESTAMENT merchandise exclusive to the VIP packages

* Commemorative TESTAMENT VIP laminate

Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Package are available to be purchased at testamentlegions.com.

Confirmed dates for TESTAMENT's North American 2020 tour with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE and MESHIAAK are:

Apr. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Apr. 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

Apr. 23 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Apr. 24 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Apr. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 26 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Apr. 28 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Apr. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Apr. 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 02 - Mexico City, MX ^ Festival - TESTAMENT only

May 05 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

May 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

May 07 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 08 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

May 09 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

May 10 - Montreal, QC @ M'Telus

May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

May 14 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

May 15 - Columbus, OH ^ Festival - TESTAMENT only

May 16 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

May 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

May 19 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 22 - Portland, CA @ Roseland Theater

May 23 - Vancouver, BC * (without MUNICIPAL WASTE)

May 24 - Seattle, WA * (without MUNICIPAL WASTE)

May 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling + Festival (MUNICIPAL WASTE only)

May 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

May 27 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

May 28 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

* MUNICIPAL WASTE not appearing

^ Festival - TESTAMENT only

+ Festival - MUNICIPAL WASTE only

TESTAMENT, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Titans Of Creation", which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016 album "Brotherhood Of The Snake" was produced by singer Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

TESTAMENT will team up with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL for "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour. The trek will kick off on February 6 in Copenhagen, Denmark and will hit 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hannover, Germany.