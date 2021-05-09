TESSERACT And Ex-ETHS Members Join Forces In CAGE FIGHT

Hardcore/thrash crossover band CAGE FIGHT, featuring TESSERACT guitarist James Monteith and former ETHS vocalist Rachel Aspe, has unveiled its debut song "Hope Castrated".
Formed early 2021, the CAGE FIGHT lineup is completed by bassist Jon Reid of hip-hop/punk crossover band and London hardcore scene staples BROKEN CHAKRA, and drummer Nick Plews of London death metal bands CORPSING and AGHAST. The four members combine a wide range of heavy influences to make their unique style of crossover, resulting in a furious barrage of pure aggression.
Monteith comments: "I'm really excited to announce CAGE FIGHT and release our first track, 'Hope Castrated'. We're making raw heavy music with no frills or pretensions; just pure aggression and energy. It's also a cathartic release for all the frustration and anger we have about the ills of the world today."
Aspe comments: "This project is musically packed full of visceral rage, but there's also an underlying message of positivity and unity. I can't wait to take these songs to the stage later in 2021. Be ready!"
CAGE FIGHT is currently working on its debut album.
CAGE FIGHT is:
Rachel Aspe - vocals
James Monteith - guitar
Jon Reid - bass
Nick Plews - drums
