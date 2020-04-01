TESLA's JEFF KEITH: 'The World Has To Work Together And Come Together In Times Like This'

TESLA singer Jeff Keith has urged the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Sonic Perspectives, Keith said: "We are hoping that everybody is staying home, backing off from going out, and washing their hands. I do it so much that I have to put on some Gold Bond [over-the-counter skin care product], then put my hands in dish-washing gloves for 20 minutes. I do it because I get cracked knuckles from all the soap. I do it while out on the road too. We all have to do the right thing, and, unfortunately, the right thing is hard. Even churches are closed for masses and doing things online. We have to take precautions because it is spreading quickly. We are taking measures that other countries took a week or two ago. We have to all work as a team. The world has to work together and come together in times like this."

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 921,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 46,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

TESLA released "Five Man London Jam" on March 27 on Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital via Ume. The recording celebrates the 30th anniversary of TESLA's landmark "Five Man Acoustical Jam" album.