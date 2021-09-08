TESLA's FRANK HANNON 'Waited Too Long' To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19: 'This S**t Ain't No Joke'

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon says that he made "a big mistake" by waiting too long to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A month ago, TESLA announced it was postponing a few shows after Hannon tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. At the time, Hannon wrote in a social media post that he had "not been able to move all week" and revealed that he woke up with a 102-degree fever and could "hardly breathe" on the day that TESLA was scheduled to leave for tour.

Now, in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Hannon opened up about his COVID-19 battle, saying: "I waited too long to get the vaccine. I'll be honest, I listened to too many opinions that weren't qualified. That's a big mistake that's happening in the world today. I paid the price for it. I ended up getting it too late, too close to the tour when we were supposed to leave and I got sick."

Hannon went on to urge others to take coronavirus seriously and get inoculated.

"[My wife and I are] fully vaccinated now and this is real, man. This shit ain't no joke," he said. "We just lost three more friends. You know, you're either going to make it or not. This is a very bad thing that we need to come together and get this thing killed."

TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.

TESLA will return to the the road on September 16 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Late last month, TESLA released the official music video for its brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel". The clip was directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon.

TESLA's latest album, "Shock", was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.

