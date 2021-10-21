TESLA's FRANK HANNON Is Working On A Book

In a new interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon was asked if he has given any thought to the idea of writing a book. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, I do have a concept for a book that I've been working on in my mind. And the tentative title of it is 'Modern Day Cowboy'. Because I do a lot of horse activities and I work with a lot of people in a different culture — the true authentic cowboy culture down in Texas.

"Whether you're a musician or you're a cowboy or whatever you are in life, there's a mentality that goes with staying strong and fighting through adversity, and that's really the true meaning of a cowboy," he explained. "So I kind of have that concept in my mind about the book I wanna write."

Hannon also said that he has yet to check out "Son Of A Milkman: My Crazy Life With Tesla", the recently released autobiography from his TESLA bandmate, bassist Brian Wheat.

"Everyone asks me, 'Have you read his book? Have you read his book?'" Frank said. "And I haven't read his book. You know why? 'Cause I lived it with him, man. He and I go back to junion high school together."

In August, TESLA postponed several shows due to members of the touring party — including Hannon — contracting COVID-19. Hannon later issued a statement saying that he had "not been able to move all week" and revealed that he woke up with a 102-degree fever and could "hardly breathe" on the day that TESLA was scheduled to leave for tour.

TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.

In late August, TESLA released the official music video for its brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel". The clip was directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon.

