TESLA's FRANK HANNON: EDDIE VAN HALEN 'Was The Coolest And Greatest'

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65.
Frank took to his Instagram to share a photo of him with Eddie, as well as an autographed Van Halen picture, and he included the following message: "Thank You Eddie!!
"I've been reading so many great tributes to Eddie Van Halen since his passing yesterday. Like you all, I'm very sad...
"Eddie was and is the coolest and greatest! So many people were touched by his fire for music and spirit for innovation of guitar (keyboards too!!). He was a great songwriter who created the sound track of our youth with SO many great songs, making this world a fun place.
"Thank You Eddie Van Halen for the innovation and inspiration. You definitely influenced TESLA and Me as a guitarist and songwriter in every way with your albums filled with melodic songs, mind blowing riffs, hooks, awesome tone, choruses ...and overall passion pushing boundaries that were never heard before.
"Thank You Eddie... God bless".
Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with David Lee Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.
VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.
