TESLA's FRANK HANNON Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I Have Not Been Able To Move All Week In Pain'

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon has confirmed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hannon publicly acknowledged his diagnosis on the same day that TESLA announced it was postponing its next few shows due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19.
As BLABBERMOUTH.NET reported yesterday, TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.
Earlier today, Hannon released the following statement via his social media: "I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us.
"Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I've not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn't hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I've been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for Covid. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side efx). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we're all cleared up and safe ..
"I love you all LET's GET REAL @howiesimon @teslaband".
Added bassist Brian Wheat in a separate post on his Instagram: "Hello folks it's obvious some of us have come down with Covid please send out good vibes to my brothers in the crew and the band we'll get back out there when everyone is healthy again …… and for the record this isn't fun".
TESLA will release a brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel", on August 27. In an interview with Rob Rush Radio, Hannon described the track, which he co-wrote with singer Jeff Keith, as "a very real-sounding rock and roll new song. It's influenced by [late LYNYRD SKYNYRD singer] Ronnie Van Zant."
In June 2020, the members of TESLA got together — virtually — to jam out a quarantined version of "Breakin' Free" as part of their online series "Home To Home".
The original recording of "Breakin' Free" appeared on TESLA's 2008 album "Forever More".
TESLA spent most of 2019 touring in support of its latest album, "Shock", which was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).