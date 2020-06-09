TESLA's FRANK HANNON Collaborates With GIBSON On 'Love Dove' Acoustic Guitar

Gibson has announced a new acoustic collaboration with Frank Hannon, the acclaimed solo artist, guitarist, songwriter and co-founder of the multi-platinum band TESLA. The new Frank Hannon "Love Dove" acoustic guitar marks Frank's first signature guitar in his 35-year music career.
The Frank Hannon "Love Dove" acoustic guitar is highly customized featuring a thermally Aged Sitka spruce top, married to a maple back and sides, allowing for supreme response and resonance. A '70s-era Dove bridge with scalloped wings decorated with mother-of-pearl wing inlays adorn the center, and the highly desirable Dove pick guard features hand-engraved and painted details. Each "Love Dove" comes in Vintage Cherry Sunburst and is commemorated with a signed inside label by Frank Hannon and custom "Love" engraved truss cover written by Frank himself.
Frank used his '70s-era Gibson Dove to write and record numerous songs, including the TESLA hits "What You Give", "Stir it Up". He also recorded the celebrated intro to the ballad "Love Song" for the "Times Makin Changes" video collection. After trying many acoustic guitars, it's the Gibson Dove model that Frank has faithfully used to record and tour with for the past 30 years.
Each guitar is commemorated with a signed inside label by Frank Hannon and custom "Love"-engraved truss cover.
