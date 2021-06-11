TESLA, VINCE NEIL, NIGHT RANGER And WINGER To Headline Inaugural MONSTERS ON THE MOUNTAIN Festival

The inaugural Monsters On The Mountain (MOTM), a three-day hard rock music experience brought to you by the creators of the pioneering Monsters Of Rock cruise, has been announced for this October 15-17 at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge in Tennessee's beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

This immersive fan and artist celebration will be the first "Monsters" event in almost two years, so attendees will definitely be celebrating MOTM's theme, You Can Still Rock In America!, as they witness performances from over 20 rock acts, plus an array of interactive events and activities. All ticket holders will not only receive complimentary parking and unlimited access to the performances, but also access to the Rock N' Roll Vendor Market, Rock N' Roll Art Gallery, and The Ultimate Tailgate Party, with more to be announced.

The public on-sale kicks off today (June 11) at 12 noon ET, with three-day packages starting at $265.00 per person (plus ticketing fees and taxes) and individual day tickets also being available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MonstersOnTheMountain.com and follow Monsters Of Rock Cruise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates as well.

The lineup for the inaugural Monsters On The Mountain is as follows:

TESLA

VINCE NEIL

NIGHT RANGER

WINGER

KIX

SLAUGHTER

FIREHOUSE

ECLIPSE

PAT TRAVERS

BULLETBOYS

VIXEN

KINGDOM COME

LYNCH MOB

RHINO BUCKET

LILIAC

NATIVE SONS

GILBY CLARKE

JOHN CORABI

ANTHONY CORDER

MARK EVANS

RANDY HANSEN

JEFF SCOTT SOTO

JASON BIELER

Serving as official event hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show "That Metal Show"). Plus, SiriusXM's Boneyard and Hair Nation are certain to keep the party going.

Located along the banks of the Little Pigeon River, the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge is the perfect setting for the inaugural Monsters On The Mountain. The architecture and design of the venue exudes a mountain lodge ambiance that amplifies the serenity of the Great Smoky Mountains. When the design and planning for this impressive event and concert venue began, the name was chosen as a tribute to the building's spectacular view of Mount LeConte in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For 60 years, visitors have been returning year-round to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as the little mountain town and family-friendly vacation destination is filled with fun activities ─ from thrilling attractions and award-winning shows, to countless options for dining, shopping and lodging.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters On The Mountain promises to be the biggest event of 2021 for hard rock music enthusiasts.

A leader in cruise charter innovation, Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC) has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last decade. The principals of MORC have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. MORC has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts. Monsters On The Mountain (MOTM) is the latest spinoff event created exclusively as a three-day, land-based festival.