December 13, 2021 0 Comments

TESLA, SKID ROW, TOM KEIFER, STRYPER, EXTREME, Others Confirmed For Next Year's M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

Internationally renowned M3 Rock Festival will stage its 13th edition next spring at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

M3 Rock Festival's official Kix-Off Party will be held on Friday, May 6 with hometown heroes KIX and special guests DORO and LIZZY BORDEN, and a special VIP-only performance from COUNT 77. The full-blown 2022 M3 Rock Festival begins Saturday, May 7 and includes internationally known '80s artists Tom Keifer (voice of CINDERELLA), EXTREME, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, Stephen Pearcy (voice of RATT), Tony Harnell (voice of TNT), HEAVEN'S EDGE, VAIN, and more. Sunday, May 8 will feature performances from TESLA, SKID ROW, STRYPER, Yngwie Malmsteen, ZEBRA, QUIREBOYS, LEATHERWOLF and BURNING WITCHES.

Three-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. EST through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours. If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com or M3rockfest.com.

This year's M3 Rock Festival was held in July after being postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. M3, which stands for May Merriweather Metal, is usually held in May.

M3 Rock Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for fans of 1980s rock, with up to 15,000 fans attending the event per day.

"We have people come from all over the world," director of operations Brad Canfield told WTOP. "We've had people from Australia, a lot from Europe. It's the one place where if you're into '80s hair metal, you can see all these bands perform in one location over three days."

He added: "It's definitely a multigenerational event where parents, even grandparents, come to the festival and bring their kids. Their kids have listened to it in their parents' car and get excited about the music and come, so we are noticing a new generation of fans that are younger and younger that have grown to appreciate this music."

