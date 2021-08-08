TESLA 'Postpones' Shows Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases

TESLA has announced that it is "postponing" its next few shows due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19. No further details have been made available, but the band "look forward to returning to the road soon," according to a statement released earlier today.

As BLABBERMOUTH.NET reported yesterday, TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without guitarist Frank Hannon. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018. No reason was given for Frank's absence from the tour.

TESLA will release a brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel", on August 27. In an interview with Rob Rush Radio, Hannon described the track, which he co-wrote with singer Jeff Keith, as "a very real-sounding rock and roll new song. It's influenced by [late LYNYRD SKYNYRD singer] Ronnie Van Zant."

In June 2020, the members of TESLA got together — virtually — to jam out a quarantined version of "Breakin' Free" as part of their online series "Home To Home".

The original recording of "Breakin' Free" appeared on TESLA's 2008 album "Forever More".

TESLA spent most of 2019 touring in support of its latest album, "Shock", which was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.

