TESLA Hasn't Had Any Drugs Or Alcohol On A Tour Since 2004

October 29, 2020 0 Comments

TESLA Hasn't Had Any Drugs Or Alcohol On A Tour Since 2004

In a new interview with Jam Man, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta was asked how he and his bandmates have managed to stay together for nearly four decades. He responded (see video below): "Well, we broke up in '96, and then we got back together in October 2000. It was only gonna be [a reunion] for one show. And now it's 20 years later. And through that process, we learned a lot about how to stay together, how to respect one another.

"Unfortunately, alcohol and drugs play a part in rock and roll sometimes," he continued. "TESLA doesn't have any drugs or alcohol on a tour — not even a beer backstage — since '04. So we're talking 16 years. We had a conference and decided that we didn't even want any alcohol or nothing to get in the way. Because sometimes, if someone drinks too much, there could be a problem and they might do something stupid, and it might affect the band. So we got rid of all of those potential problems, and we learned how to be really respectful of another other.

"35 years is a long time for a band to stay together," Troy added. "We have four out of the five original members in the band, and it's a tough thing to do. But that's how we've managed to do it. It's been a lot of respect for one another, and we genuinely [get along with each other]. When we're sharing one bus, that's a confined space, and people can get irritable after a while. We don't do it perfectly, but we do it pretty darn good."

Asked if it bothers him that former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch has been using the band name to promote his new project RESIST & BITE, Troy said: "No. I'm wishing Tommy well. We were just talking about some of the things that breaks up bands, and that was unfortunate, because that's really what took Tommy out of the band at the time. It was just problems that he had to figure out. And I think he's doing really well now. He's got a new band, and he's gotta promote his band. He was one fifth of the band at the time, and he wrote great songs in TESLA. He's a great talent. So he's always gonna have an association to the name of the band, and that's fair."

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues.

TESLA spent most of last year touring in support of its latest album, "Shock", which was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.

Jam Man Talks with Tesla

Jam Man Talks with Tesla the Band drummer Troy Luccketta about how the band cooped with lockdown, putting out 5 man London Jam and not being able to tour, how touring has affected his life and things he missed out on for the band, how they avoided being a hair band, staying together for over 30 years and the choices they made to continue like having a completely sober backstage and why they had to get rid of Tommy but wish nothing but the best for him and his new band, and when recording new music do they try and keep their sound or adapt to what music is like now, and the controversy over Shock and the different sound they had on that Album produced by Def Leppard 's Phil Collen

Posted by Rocking With Jam Man on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).