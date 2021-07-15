TESLA Announces 'Let's Get Real' Tour 2021

After an 18-month hiatus that the world has taken from live concerts due to the COVID-19 lockdown, America's multi-platinum rock band TESLA has announced its return to performing live concerts with the "Let's Get Real!" tour — kicking off August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon. The tour will include shows with legendary artists STYX, KID ROCK and LYNYRD SKYNYRD, and will continue until November 2021 — hitting the continental USA and Mexico.

Says TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon: "We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing 'real' live concerts again. There's nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. TESLA has always taken pride in being a high-energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper TESLA cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!"

Tickets and special VIP Soundcheck packages are on sale now at www.TeslaTheBand.com.

Tour dates: (more to be added):

Aug. 05 - Grants Pass, OR @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 06 - Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 09 – Sturgis, SD @ Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 11 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 12 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 14 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage

Aug. 15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort @ Mt Pleasant, MI * (w/ KID ROCK)

Aug. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair * (w/ STYX)

Aug. 20 - Island Lake, IL @ Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts)

Aug. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug. 24 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 25 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Sept. 16 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr Pepper Park

Sept. 17 - Ocean City, MD @ O.C. Bike Fest

Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 21 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom)

Sept. 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Sept. 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Oct. 01 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Oct. 16 - Pigeon Forge, TN @ Monsters on the Mountain Festival

Oct. 25 - October 30 - Quintana Roo, MX @ The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Nov. 05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Nov. 06 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Nov. 09 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 13 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 19 - Bossier City, LA @ Century Link Center * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

Nov. 20 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena * (w/ LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

In June 2020, the members of TESLA got together — virtually — to jam out a quarantined version of "Breakin' Free" as part of their online series "Home To Home".

The original recording of "Breakin' Free" appeared on TESLA's 2008 album "Forever More".

TESLA spent most of 2019 touring in support of its latest album, "Shock", which was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.