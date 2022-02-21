TESLA Announces Spring/Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Californian rockers TESLA have announced nearly two dozen live shows for this spring and summer. The trek will kick off on March 10 in Plant City, Florida and will include stops at the Florida Strawberry Festival and M3 Rock Festival before concluding on August 6 in Monroe, Michigan.

The dates are as follows:

Mar. 10 - Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

Mar. 12 - Boise, ID @ Private Event

Mar. 25 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Mar. 26 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

May 05 - Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

May 07 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

May 08 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 10 - Portland, ME @ Aura

May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Jun. 11 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Jun. 17 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage

Jun. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Jun. 23 - Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam

Jun. 24 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Jun. 29 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

Jul. 01 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove

Jul. 02 - Baraboo, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

Jul. 04 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

Jul. 09 - Eagle River, AK @ Matanuska Brewing Company

Aug. 06 - Monroe, MI @ Monroe County Fair

Last August, TESLA postponed several shows due to members of the touring party — including guitarist Frank Hannon — contracting COVID-19. Hannon later issued a statement saying that he had "not been able to move all week" and revealed that he woke up with a 102-degree fever and could "hardly breathe" on the day that TESLA was scheduled to leave for tour.

TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.

In late August, TESLA released the official music video for its brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel". The clip was directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon.

In September, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He was temporarily replaced at the band's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's latest album, "Shock", was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.

