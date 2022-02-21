TESLA Announces Spring/Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Californian rockers TESLA have announced nearly two dozen live shows for this spring and summer. The trek will kick off on March 10 in Plant City, Florida and will include stops at the Florida Strawberry Festival and M3 Rock Festival before concluding on August 6 in Monroe, Michigan.
The dates are as follows:
Mar. 10 - Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival
Mar. 12 - Boise, ID @ Private Event
Mar. 25 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino
Mar. 26 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino
May 05 - Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
May 07 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
May 08 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 10 - Portland, ME @ Aura
May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Jun. 11 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Jun. 17 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Jun. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Jun. 23 - Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam
Jun. 24 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Jun. 29 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live
Jul. 01 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove
Jul. 02 - Baraboo, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
Jul. 04 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
Jul. 09 - Eagle River, AK @ Matanuska Brewing Company
Aug. 06 - Monroe, MI @ Monroe County Fair
Last August, TESLA postponed several shows due to members of the touring party — including guitarist Frank Hannon — contracting COVID-19. Hannon later issued a statement saying that he had "not been able to move all week" and revealed that he woke up with a 102-degree fever and could "hardly breathe" on the day that TESLA was scheduled to leave for tour.
TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.
In late August, TESLA released the official music video for its brand new single, "Cold Blue Steel". The clip was directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon.
In September, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He was temporarily replaced at the band's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.
TESLA's latest album, "Shock", was released in March 2019 via UMe. The follow-up to 2014's "Simplicity" was produced by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).