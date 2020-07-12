TERRY ILOUS: 'I Haven't Been Associated With GREAT WHITE Since 2018'

Ex-GREAT WHITE singer Terry Ilous says that he hasn't been associated with the band for two years.
Ilous issued a clarification after various mainstream media outlets posted a photo of GREAT WHITE from his time with the group in connection with his former bandmates' concert in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Video footage of Thursday night's (July 9) outdoor performance — which was part of the town's "First On First: Dickinson Summer Nights" series — showed there were no safety restrictions at the event, with attendees standing shoulder to shoulder and not a single person wearing a mask.
Earlier today, Terry posted the following message on Twitter: "An article is going around by @EW & is being shared by outlets such as @people @foxcarolinanews w/ my photo attached regarding GREAT WHITE [Band]. Amazing how so many outlets can share without fact checking. I haven't been associated with GW since 2018."
Ilous, formerly of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).
The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door and replaced with Mitch Malloy.
Ilous later released a statement in which he claimed he was blindsided by his dismissal from GREAT WHITE, saying that he "proudly invested" all of his energy and focus "into the GREAT WHITE brand."
In May 2019, GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall told the "Music Mania" podcast that he and his bandmates felt that Malloy was a more suitable vocalist for GREAT WHITE than Ilous. "We feel like Mitch is a little bit better fit, not only image-wise but vocally," he said. "He delivers the songs in a way that's just more like the original. We don't wanna reinvent the songs. When we write new stuff, that's a different story. But you wanna deliver the hits well. People come down to hear that."
An article is going around by @EW & is being shared by outlets such as @people @foxcarolinanews w/ my photo attached regarding Great White [Band]. Amazing how so many outlets can share without fact checking. I haven't been associated with GW since 2018.
— Terry Ilous (@Terryilous) July 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).