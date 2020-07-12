TERRY ILOUS: 'I Haven't Been Associated With GREAT WHITE Since 2018'

Ex-GREAT WHITE singer Terry Ilous says that he hasn't been associated with the band for two years.

Ilous issued a clarification after various mainstream media outlets posted a photo of GREAT WHITE from his time with the group in connection with his former bandmates' concert in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Video footage of Thursday night's (July 9) outdoor performance — which was part of the town's "First On First: Dickinson Summer Nights" series — showed there were no safety restrictions at the event, with attendees standing shoulder to shoulder and not a single person wearing a mask.

Earlier today, Terry posted the following message on Twitter: "An article is going around by @EW & is being shared by outlets such as @people @foxcarolinanews w/ my photo attached regarding GREAT WHITE [Band]. Amazing how so many outlets can share without fact checking. I haven't been associated with GW since 2018."

Ilous, formerly of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door and replaced with Mitch Malloy.

Ilous later released a statement in which he claimed he was blindsided by his dismissal from GREAT WHITE, saying that he "proudly invested" all of his energy and focus "into the GREAT WHITE brand."

In May 2019, GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall told the "Music Mania" podcast that he and his bandmates felt that Malloy was a more suitable vocalist for GREAT WHITE than Ilous. "We feel like Mitch is a little bit better fit, not only image-wise but vocally," he said. "He delivers the songs in a way that's just more like the original. We don't wanna reinvent the songs. When we write new stuff, that's a different story. But you wanna deliver the hits well. People come down to hear that."

