TENACIOUS D's KYLE GASS Recruits STEVE LUKATHER, AMY LEE, JACK BLACK And Others For 'Vaccinated' Video

TENACIOUS D's Kyle Gass has recruited a number of famous friends — including EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee, TOTO's Steve Lukather and Gass's bandmate Jack Black — to appear in the video for "Vaccinated", his spoof on the RAMONES' "I Wanna Be Sedated". There are also cameos by Samantha Bee, John C. Reilly, Kathy Najimy, Danko Jones and BLACK STONE CHERRY's Ben Wells.

The 84-second clip finds Gass on the eve of his vaccination appointment as he anxiously awaits his shot.

"Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/I'm getting vaccinated," Gass sings in the track. "Waited so long that I wrote down this song/I'm getting vaccinated."

Regarding his decision to turn "I Wanna Be Sedated" into an inoculation anthem with "Vaccinated", Gass said: "Getting the world vaccinated is the difficult but necessary challenge of our times. That is why I wrote this important anthem for all of humankind. Please enjoy getting 'Vaccinated'. You're welcome."

Cast in order of appearance:

John C. Riley

Kyle Gass

The Protomen

Steve Lukather

Danko Jones

Ben Wells

Kevin and Eli Weisman

Dan Finnerty

Kirk Ward

J.R. Reed

Cynthia Ettinger

Amy Lee and son Jack

Kathy Najimy

Kelly Loomis

Jack Black

Samantha Bee

Wanni Yu and family

