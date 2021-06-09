TEN YEARS AFTER Announces Livestream Event, 'Blue Crossroads'

June 9, 2021 0 Comments

Classic rockers/blues rock trailblazers TEN YEARS AFTER will soon perform for fans throughout the world once more, via a livestream event. Dubbed "Blue Crossroads", the event includes three performances by different artists, TEN YEARS AFTER on June 17, MARCUS BONFANTI ELECTRIC BAND on July 1 and JAWBONE on July 15.

The TEN YEARS AFTER portion of the performance will take place on June 17 at 9 p.m. EDT (with replay access available for 72 hours afterwards). Tickets are available for purchase via boxoffice.mandolin.com.

Celebrating more than 50 years since forming, TEN YEARS AFTER is still making classic blues rock with a contemporary groove — original members Ric Lee and Chick Churchill have continued this legacy and are now rounded out by guitarist/vocalist Marcus Bonfanti and bass icon Colin Hodgkinson.

Says Lee: "Fans can expect an hour-long concert mixing new and old TEN YEARS AFTER songs such as 'Land Of The Vandals', 'Hear Me Calling', 'I'd Love To Change the World', 'Silverspoon Lady', 'Good Morning Little Schoolgirl' and, of course, 'I'm Going Home', plus other tracks. From the finished cut I've seen, we did capture the excitement of a live gig in spite of the fact that, due to COVID restrictions, we weren't allowed an audience."

TEN YEARS AFTER remains one of the most prolific English bands of all time, continuing to tour worldwide. They have come together for the first time since early 2020 for this one-off performance from London's Subterania. Expect a special evening and raise a glass to one of the legends of rock who are still rolling!

The livestream is only the first TEN YEARS AFTER offering for 2021, according to Lee. "The band has a new [to the USA] live album, 'Naturally Live', coming out on Deko Entertainment in the near future with two bonus live tracks," he says. "Following that, Chrysalis Records is releasing a 'clam shell' box set released either this month or July covering the years from 1967 to 1975, and October this year is the 50th anniversary of 'A Space In Time', which was our most successful USA release in 1970. A gold album then, it is now certified platinum. The studio version of 'I'd Love To Change the World' (an AM Top 40 hit), was first heard on this album. We're currently planning to play all or almost all of the album on our next live gigs. With luck we'll start touring again in Europe later this year and hopefully hit the USA in 2022."

