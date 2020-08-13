TED NUGENT Urges His Fans To Re-Elect DONALD TRUMP: 'The Devil Is Against Us'

Legendary rocker Ted Nugent has posted a new eight-minute video in which he can be seen signing red MAGA-style hats that say "Re-Elect That Motherfucker" — a conservative spin on Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's 2019 comments, which she used for her own line of merch.

In the video, which can be seen below, the Texas-based singer, known for his outspoken right-wing views and support of President Donald Trump, can be heard saying: "Thank you for celebrating the freedom battle cry shit-kicker we the people, keep America great in spite of the dirty Marxist enemy that runs amok out there.

"Now that we have the Democrat candidates for president and vice president — Bonnie and Clyde [chuckles] — now we've gotta stand stronger than ever," he said, apparently comparing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, senator Kamala Harris, to the American criminal couple who traveled the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression.

"Some of my buddies wanted these hats, so we made some," he continued. "We started signing 'em. And if you go to my web site, you can get these hats. We had an Independence Day sale on the hat. And I go to work every day just for you guys, and I sign 'em all day long, because we've gotta re-elect that motherfucker. I'm telling ya, the devil is against us.

"Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, is Michael The Archangel of we the people, the sacred experiment in self-government, the U.S. Constitution and Bill Of Rights, and if you wanna give it all up, if you wanna turn into a suburb of Venezuela, like San Francisco and like Portland and Seattle and like Austin, Texas, and like Minneapolis and Atlanta and Chicago — Chicago… If you want the whole country to be run like Chicago, then vote for Bonnie and Clyde."

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

Last year, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

