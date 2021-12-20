TED NUGENT To ALEC BALDWIN: 'You Should Be In A Cage For The Rest Of Your Rotten Punk-Ass Life'

Ted Nugent says that Alec Baldwin should spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust".

Earlier in the month, Baldwin made a surprising claim during his first major interview since the fatal shooting, saying that "the trigger wasn't pulled" when a "live round" was discharged and ended up mortally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the October 21 tragedy.

Nugent, who is the national spokesman for pro-hunting lobbying group Hunter Nation, touched upon the incident in a new interview with Rock Titan TV. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's only one gun law you need on planet earth, and that is never point a weapon at anything you're not willing to destroy.

"Hey, Alec Baldwin, you prick. You soulless, nasty, rotten prick," he continued. "You were pointing the gun at a human being. You killed her. You're guilty. I don't wanna hear about the hammer; I don't wanna hear about that trigger. You were pointing it at a human being. You're guilty. You should be in a cage for the rest of your rotten punk-ass life."

In an in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said that he had started to cock the gun and released the hammer but that "I never pulled the trigger."

A script supervisor has sued producers, including Baldwin, saying scene did not call for gun to be fired.

Other people have blamed Baldwin for Hutchins's death, including former U.S. president Donald Trump, whom Baldwin famously enraged with his long-running "Saturday Night Live" impression.

In an interview last month, Trump slammed Baldwin as a "cuckoo-bird" and a "nutjob," adding, "usually, when there's somebody like that, you know, in my opinion, he had something to do with it."

"But if nothing else, how do you take a gun and just, whether it's loaded or not loaded, how do you take a gun, point it at somebody that's not even in the movie and just point it at this person and pull the trigger and now she's dead?" he added.

Following Hutchins's death, the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., made headlines when he sold t-shirts on his web site that mocked the shooting. The $28 shirts featured the message: "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people."

Nugent has called Donald Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime." He also said the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Last month, Nugent, who recently resigned from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years, released the official lyric video for his new song "Come And Take It". The track will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle", which is due on April 29, 2022 via Pavement Music.

In recent months, Nugent has been selling hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

