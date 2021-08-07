TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.

"But, no, music has not lost its soul," he continued. "The biggest, most powerfully impacting music today is VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, ZZ TOP, FOREIGNER, QUEEN, THE [ROLLING] STONES, THE BEATLES, THE WHO, THE KINKS, LED ZEPPELIN, the DAMN YANKEES, the Ted Nugent music, the BLACKFOOT, the BROWNVILLE STATION, the AC/DC. I mean, all that music is so unleashed in its ferocity and soulfulness and uninhibitedness. FOO FIGHTERS create some great stuff, and GRETA VAN FLEET from Michigan create some great stuff. That's it."

Nugent recently completed work on a new studio album called "Detroit Muscle". The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless. Songtitles set to appear on the 10-track disc include "American Campfire", "Come And Take It", "Born In The Motor City", "Just Leave Me Alone", "Driving Blind" and "Alaska".

Released via Round Hill Records, "The Music Made Me Do It" was Nugent's first studio album in four years. Accompanying the CD was a bonus DVD, "Live At Freedom Hill", a full-length concert captured at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

