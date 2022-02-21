TED NUGENT Supports Canadian Trucker Convoy, Refers To JUSTIN TRUDEAU As 'FIDEL JR.'

Ted Nugent has expressed his support for those involved in the Canadian trucker protests, saying they "stand up for the best of humanity."

A three-week protest in downtown Ottawa initially focused on Canada's vaccine requirements for truckers entering the country but it morphed into a broader attack on COVID precautions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. As a result, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act granting authorities broader powers to stop the demonstrations in Ottawa and blockades of several Canada-U.S. border crossings.

Nugent weighed in on the trucker protests in a new interview with Eric Bolling, the host of Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance". The outspoken 73-year-old rocker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, Eric, you've got the right guy, 'cause my name is Ted Nugent. I'm the Motor City truckin' guitar player. I've got my own truck and I'm gonna join these truckers. These guys stand up for the best of humanity.

"It's really quite simple. You hear all this talk about, 'We're divided.' Well, of course we are. I'm divided between good against evil and dishonesty and rot and criminal corruption which describes Fidel Jr. up there in the snow land," he continued, apparently referencing a debunked claim that Fidel Castro was Trudeau's father.

"Those are great, great people up there," Ted added. "They live by work ethic and being the best that they can be. And certainly that describes the truckers here in America. I mean, I have campfires every hunting season with the teamsters and with those truck drivers. I know these guys. I am these guys. I've got a big zebra Ford Bronco with 900 horsepower that gives you exactly six hundred yards to the gallon. So I'm gonna go join those guys and make sure that the middle finger stays on fire, because good people support 'em, rotten people are against 'em. And old Fidel Jr. perfected that."

Addressing reports that Canadian authorities froze the finances associated with certain individuals and companies believed to be involved in the ongoing protests in Ottawa, Nugent said: "Well, again, I know these guys. I hunt in Canada every year. I rock and roll in Canada every year since 1967. They really are the salt of the earth. But the dynamic here is very powerful. There is no more polite society, there is no more kind, good will and decency than you will find in the citizens of Canada. They have taken it and they have taken it and taken it. When these polite, kind, tolerant people have had enough, that is an irrefutable indicator that we really have had enough.

"I didn't invent the middle finger, but I perfected it back in Detroit around 1958," Ted added. "And the citizens of Canada have found their middle finger and they're settin' it on fire and I couldn't be more proud. I'm gonna invite them to all come deer huntin' with me this year."

The so-called "freedom convoy," which started on January 28, has drawn support from right-wing extremists in Canada and abroad. The demonstrations have reportedly turned into a broader far-right movement, with some demonstrators waving Confederate and Nazi flags.

A number of other conservative figures in the U.S. have voiced their support for the Canadian truckers, including former president Donald Trump, who said there's "a lot of respect" for the protestors. Republican senator Ted Cruz has called the truckers "heroes" fighting for a righteous cause while Fox News' Sean Hannity sent "solidarity, love and support" to the demonstrators.

