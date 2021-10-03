TED NUGENT Shares Snippet Of Studio Version Of New Song 'Come And Take It'

During an appearance on the "Let's Talk" podcast with Brant Fricker, Ted Nugent shared a snippet of his new song "Come And Take It". The track, which can be heard below, will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle". The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless. Other songtitles set to appear on the 10-track disc include "American Campfire", "Feedback Grindfire", "Born In The Motor City", "Just Leave Me Alone", "Driving Blind", "Alaska", "Leave The Lights On" and "Winter Spring Summer Fall".

In recent months, Nugent has been selling hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

"Feedback Grindfire" features such lyrics as: "Tell me what you want, tell me what you need, tell me all your wildest dreams. Give me some feedback grindfire. Tell me what all of this means. Did it feel good? Did it feel right? Did I set your soul on fire? Did you fall in love? Did you live your dreams? Give me some feedback grindfire."

Back in April, Nugent said that his next album would be titled "Handsome Devil" after a public compliment paid to him by former President Donald Trump, of whom Ted is an ardent supporter.

Nugent has repeatedly said that he is "very proud" of his new album as well as the LP's "musical integrity and the spirit and the attitude."

Released via Round Hill Records, "The Music Made Me Do It" was Nugent's first studio album in four years. Accompanying the CD was a bonus DVD, "Live At Freedom Hill", a full-length concert captured at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.


