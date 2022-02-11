TED NUGENT Shares New Single 'American Campfire'

Ted Nugent has released "American Campfire", the second single from his upcoming album called "Detroit Muscle", which is due on April 29 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

In regards to "American Campfire", Nugent says: "Family campfires have always soothed the soul and brought people closer together. America needs our Spirit Campfire now more than ever. Fan the flames!"

Produced by Michael Lutz and Nugent, "Detroit Muscle" features the following track listing:

01. Detroit Muscle

02. Come And Take It

03. Born In The Motor City

04. American Campfire

05. Drivin’ Blind

06. Just Leave Me Alone

07. Alaska

08. Winterspring Summerfall

09. Leave The Lights On

10. Feedback Grindfire

11. Starspangled Banner

Last November, Nugent released the LP's first single, "Come And Take It". At the time, he stated about the inspiration for the track: "Being the all-time gonzo progenitor of love songs that I am, it is only fitting that I unleash the All-American defiant battle hymn from we the people to punks who dare tread on us. Do you feel the love! Come and take it at your own risk."

In recent months, Nugent has been selling hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

Nugent has repeatedly said that he is "very proud" of his new album as well as the LP's "musical integrity and the spirit and the attitude."

In December, Ted told Digital Journal about "Detroit Muscle": "What Greg Smith and Jason Hartless did was great. They put their heart and soul on every song, every lick, and every performance. I am just the luckiest guitar player in the world.

"I don't write songs," he explained. "I play my guitar every day and I escape the music so thoroughly with my hunting, fishing, my farming, and other activities. I plunge my fists into the good Earth each day, so I return to such a pure, primal connection with God's miraculous creation. Quite honestly, I immerse myself in my outdoor lifestyle. It's a martial art.

"You have to dedicate your entire being to the mystical flight of the arrow so music is really the ultimate escape for me," Nugent added. "When I get done with my outdoor activities each morning, I come in and I wash my hands and the next guitar lick is coming from such purity and such a cleansed life that it literally is just primal. All of my songs that I have ever composed are an instinctual ejaculation of my guitar riff dreams."

