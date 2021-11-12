TED NUGENT Shares Lyric Video For His Rallying Cry For Pro-Gun Advocates, 'Come And Take It'

Ted Nugent has released the official lyric video for his new song "Come And Take It". The track will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle", which is due on April 29, 2022 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

"Detroit Muscle" track listing:

01. Detroit Muscle

02. Come And Take It

03. Born In The Motor City

04. Just Leave Me Alone

05. American Campfire

06. Driving Blind

07. Alaska

08. Leave The Lights On

09. Winter Spring Summer Fall

10. Feedback Grind Fire

A snippet of "American Campfire" is available at this location.

In recent months, Nugent has been selling hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

"Come And Take It" lyrics:

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome back to the Concord bridge

Don't you even try it, don't you tread on me

You can do or die it in the land of the free

Come and take it

Come and take it

No more kings, no tyrants, no more jackboot thugs

We will unleash violence for the freedom that we love

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome back to the Concord bridge

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it [End of lyrics]

"Feedback Grind Fire" features such lyrics as: "Tell me what you want, tell me what you need, tell me all your wildest dreams. Give me some feedback grind fire. Tell me what all of this means. Did it feel good? Did it feel right? Did I set your soul on fire? Did you fall in love? Did you live your dreams? Give me some feedback grind fire."

Back in April, Nugent said that his next album would be titled "Handsome Devil" after a public compliment paid to him by former President Donald Trump, of whom Ted is an ardent supporter.

Nugent has repeatedly said that he is "very proud" of his new album as well as the LP's "musical integrity and the spirit and the attitude."

Released via Round Hill Records, "The Music Made Me Do It" was Nugent's first studio album in four years. Accompanying the CD was a bonus DVD, "Live At Freedom Hill", a full-length concert captured at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

