TED NUGENT Says 'The Election Was A Fraud,' Falsely Claims 'A Lot Of Dead People' Voted

November 24, 2020 0 Comments

TED NUGENT Says 'The Election Was A Fraud,' Falsely Claims 'A Lot Of Dead People' Voted

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent says that this year's presidential election was a "fraud," falsely insisting that "a lot of dead people" voted and claiming that a lot of "suspicious" ballots came in for President-elect Joe Biden.

Nugent, an avid Donald Trump supporter, offered his opinion of this year's election during Monday's (November 23) episode of his Internet show "Spirit Campfire".

He said (see video below): "I've been absorbing, searching, reviewing, masticating and regurgitating. All the evidence I can find, the election was a fraud. There were an awful lot of dead people that voted; I don't have the exact number, but there were a lot of dead people that voted. There were a lot of suspicious ballots brought in in the middle of the night in giant boxes and in giant numbers that we have eyewitnesses and people who have actually signed affidavits accordingly that these boxes came in full of thousands and thousands of ballots that were only for Joe Biden. So I can go on. I think everybody who doesn't have their head too far up their ass already knows this kind of evidence.

"But I am still fighting for this great president," he continued. "I believe in Donald Trump, and I really don't believe in the Democrats anymore. I see what they're proposing, I see what they stand for. They're gonna get us back in the Paris Accord, which means we get to pay for other people's polluting fines. They're gonna get us back in the World Health Organization, which is basically an arm of the communist Chinese government. They're gonna open our borders, because nobody needs secure borders; that's just a silly thing that racists implement."

The presidential race ended with a victory for Biden with 306 electoral votes. Biden had received nearly 80 million votes across America — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — compared to nearly 74 million votes for Trump.

Earlier in the month, Trump supporters and social media users falsely claimed that people had cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan. These claims were later debunked when it was uncovered that human error, software quirks or voter confidentiality issues would sometimes cause state voter rolls to include voters with birthdates that make them appear impossibly old.

On Monday, the General Services Administration informed Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process. The letter from Administrator Emily Murphy was the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge Trump's defeat, more than two weeks after Biden was declared the winner in the election.

Leading up to this year's election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and believes the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).