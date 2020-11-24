TED NUGENT Says 'The Election Was A Fraud,' Falsely Claims 'A Lot Of Dead People' Voted

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent says that this year's presidential election was a "fraud," falsely insisting that "a lot of dead people" voted and claiming that a lot of "suspicious" ballots came in for President-elect Joe Biden.

Nugent, an avid Donald Trump supporter, offered his opinion of this year's election during Monday's (November 23) episode of his Internet show "Spirit Campfire".

He said (see video below): "I've been absorbing, searching, reviewing, masticating and regurgitating. All the evidence I can find, the election was a fraud. There were an awful lot of dead people that voted; I don't have the exact number, but there were a lot of dead people that voted. There were a lot of suspicious ballots brought in in the middle of the night in giant boxes and in giant numbers that we have eyewitnesses and people who have actually signed affidavits accordingly that these boxes came in full of thousands and thousands of ballots that were only for Joe Biden. So I can go on. I think everybody who doesn't have their head too far up their ass already knows this kind of evidence.

"But I am still fighting for this great president," he continued. "I believe in Donald Trump, and I really don't believe in the Democrats anymore. I see what they're proposing, I see what they stand for. They're gonna get us back in the Paris Accord, which means we get to pay for other people's polluting fines. They're gonna get us back in the World Health Organization, which is basically an arm of the communist Chinese government. They're gonna open our borders, because nobody needs secure borders; that's just a silly thing that racists implement."

The presidential race ended with a victory for Biden with 306 electoral votes. Biden had received nearly 80 million votes across America — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — compared to nearly 74 million votes for Trump.

Earlier in the month, Trump supporters and social media users falsely claimed that people had cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan. These claims were later debunked when it was uncovered that human error, software quirks or voter confidentiality issues would sometimes cause state voter rolls to include voters with birthdates that make them appear impossibly old.

On Monday, the General Services Administration informed Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process. The letter from Administrator Emily Murphy was the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge Trump's defeat, more than two weeks after Biden was declared the winner in the election.

Leading up to this year's election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and believes the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

