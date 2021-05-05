TED NUGENT Says Systemic Racism Doesn't Exist In The United States: 'We Fixed That'

Ted Nugent has denied that systemic racism exists in the United States.

The outspoken conservative rocker made the claim during a YouTube stream with his wife Shemane earlier today (Wednesday, May 5). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There is no systemic racism. It's a lie. There isn't any systemic racism. We fixed that. It's 2021, and there's no white supremacy. It's not a threat. White supremacists haven't burned down Seattle or Portland. They didn't burn down Kenosha. They didn't burn down Minneapolis. Those were so-called Black Lives Matter terrorists and Antifa and Democrat supporters who hate America, hate God, hate family, hate freedom, hate the Constitution, hate the Bill Of Rights, hate hard-working Americans. They are the terrorists. Black Lives Matter, Antifa — those are the terrorists. They burn down cities and destroy things. There are no white supremists [sic] doing that. There might be a couple of dirtbag white supremists out there, but they're virtually inconsequential. It's bullshit.

"So, be careful of the propaganda ministry and the censorship of Big Tech, who literally censors the president of the United States," he continued. "Not this goofball in the White House now, but Donald Trump. And they suppress Shemane and I because we stand up for God, family, country, Constitution, Bill Of Rights, the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule, the Declaration Of Independence, life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, and law and order.

"Tell your mayor, your senator, your congressman or your governor that your family demands law and order," Nugent added. "And if anybody says 'defund the police,' they are on the side of rapists. You know who wants to defund the police? Rapists. You know who wants to defund the police? Carjackers. You know who wants to defund the police? Evil. So when someone even hints that they want to compromise the capabilities of law enforcement, you're looking at the devil. "Cause the devil rapes, murders, carjacks, child-molests and assaults people. And that's what happens when you defund the police. That's insanity. That's cultural and spiritual suicide. You know it, I know it, even the lying punks on TV know it. But they're gonna lie anyhow."

According to Business Insider, extensive research and data illustrate how systemic racism in the United States makes basic experiences like banking, education, and interactions with law enforcement vastly different for people of color compared to white people. Racial disparities are ingrained in almost every component of American society, including employment, wealth, education, home ownership, health care and incarceration.

Two months ago, Nugent fired back at accusations of racism, saying that he is "the anti-racist" who has "paid homage and reverence to the black heroes of music" his entire life.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has been accused of using racist language for decades, including in a 1990 Detroit Free Press interview where he defended the institution of apartheid in South Africa by stating "apartheid isn't that cut-and-dry. All men are not created equal."

Back in 2014, Nugent called then-U.S. president Barack Obama a "subhuman mongrel" in an interview with Guns.com. He later apologized "for using the street fight terminology of subhuman mongrel." But he maintained that Obama was a "liar" violating the Constitution.

In his 2016 memoir, "18 And Life On Skid Row", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach wrote about how Nugent, whom he considered to be one of his musical idols, allegedly went on a racist tirade on the set of the VH1 reality show "SuperGroup", causing Sebastian to step into the role of unlikely hero to the African-American crew by walking out and going to the producer, refusing to continue working with the Nuge.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the then-U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

