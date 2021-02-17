TED NUGENT Says RUSH LIMBAUGH Was 'One Of The Smartest Guys That Ever Lived': He 'Will Remain The Perfect Symbol For America'

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent is mourning the loss of conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh following news of his death Wednesday at the age of 70.

Speaking via Facebook Live video earlier today, Ted said (see below): "What an unbelievable loss we are experiencing today. What a super human being Rush Limbaugh was. Yeah, one of the smartest guys that ever lived. One of the wittiest guys that ever lived. One of the greatest street fighters ever in the media or anywhere. What a truth, logic, common sense, we the people, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, American Dream celebratory patriot Rush Limbaugh was.

"It's perfectly understandable why Rush had the most popular media career in the history of media — because he represented self-evident truth, logic, common sense and that positive spirit of being the best that you can be, that battle cry of excellence, that the greatest quality of life available to mankind in he history of the world was as an American, America," Ted continued.

"Rush Limbaugh will remain the perfect symbol for America — as perfect as the American flag, as perfect as 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

"Rush Limbaugh, God bless you, man, and God bless everybody.

"Rush Limbaugh is dead, but talking about eternal spirit that will never die… The spirit, the piss and vinegar, that beautiful defiance that is Rush Limbaugh will live forever.

"I just responded to a whole bunch of people that I was speechless hearing of Rush's death," Nugent added. "But I guess I'm not speechless, because Rush represented that man in the arena for the First Amendement — freedom of speech. And Rush Limbaugh has died, but let's keep that battle for freedom of speech alive, because we have lost the First Amendment at the hands of Marxist, high-tech punks who are censoring us… The spirit, the tenacity, the defiance, the wit, the humor, truth, logic, common sense of Rush Limbaugh, we must keep it alive. That gap will never be filled."

Rush had a long history of making disparaging comments about minority groups, the LGBTQ community, suicide, AIDS patients and women, earning him a reputation as a racist, sexist and homophobe.

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement of his death on his radio show.

"Rush was an extraordinary man," Kathryn Limbaugh said. "A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous. And the hardest-working person I know."

She added: "From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives, and on the radio."

Rush was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address days later.

