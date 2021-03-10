TED NUGENT Says JOE BIDEN Is 'The Worst Human Possible To Represent The United States Of America'

Ted Nugent has blasted President Joe Biden as "the worst human possible to represent the United States Of America." The outspoken conservative rocker made the comment while signing hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

In a Facebook Live video from earlier today (Wednesday, March 10), Ted said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believe in 'Come And Take It', I believe in the Second Amendment, I believe in the God-given right and the individual, pure, natural human instinct to self-defense. And when you've got a bunch of Marxist, communist traitors infesting our government, who actually declare they're going to confiscate our firearms and violate their sacred oath to the Constitution by infringing on our right to keep and bear arms, then all across this great nation, people are saying, 'Yeah, motherfuckers, well, come and take it.' And so now, I can't keep up with the demand for this 2021 battle cry declaration of independence, the right to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Bill Of Rights of the U.S. Constitution. A clear and self-evident truth, God-given individual right, pure instinct of self-defense from any evil, no matter what form it may take, especially when it looks and sounds and embarrasses us, like the president of the United States, who can't form a sentence, who is the worst human possible to represent the United States Of America."

Nugent, an avid supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has repeatedly said that last year's presidential election was a fraud, insisting that "hundreds of thousands of dead people" voted and claiming that machines were "rigged" to give a Donald Trump vote to Joe Biden.

In December, Nugent said that he would refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and he railed against pharmaceutical companies and their development of the vaccine. Four months earlier, he repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggested the official death count from the coronavirus was inflated.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the then-U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

