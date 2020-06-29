TED NUGENT Says JOE BIDEN Is 'Painfully Deranged In A Mental Capacity' And 'The Poster Child For Hypocrisy'

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent was interviewed by President Donald Trump campaign's "Real News Insights" series with host Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law. Speaking about the peaceful demonstrations and violent riots that have erupted across the country in response to police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Ted said (see video below): "Donald Trump came in with a crowbar attacking the toxic status quo that incrementally put us in this embarrassing and dangerous condition where literally the left has morphed into a anti-law-and-order, anti-safe-street and anti-secure-neighborhood insanity. So the frustration and the anger that people share with me across this country… Number one, we're heartbroken that arson and assault and murder and terrorism is allowed, even welcomed, into places like Seattle and around the country. But equal to that hearbreak is the confidence and hope that we do have a president that knows that the American Dream and quality of life itself pivots upon law and order. And I don't care what anybody's saying out there.

"I've been a sheriff deputy in Lake County, Michigan since 1982," he continued. "I've conducted raids with federal agents, U.S. marshalls, the F.B.I. — the good F.B.I. guys; there are some, by the way — and I have not just an American Dream connection with these heroes of law enforcement, but they also share their frustration. And they do God's work 99.99 percent of the time. And horrifically, also, the Democrat policy of union excuse making, excusing abuse of power and oath violating by certain rogue cops, it has been allowed, therefore encouraged.

"So, there's two points. Number one, good American families know that our lives depend on secure neighborhoods and streets, and we revere law enforcement and first responders. And we are aghast that [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio allowed that to happen, and Seattle allowed that to happen.

"So, we pray for the great president Donald Trump and the law enforcement heroes, and we know that this, too, shall pass."

Asked how he thinks presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's "embrace of radical socialism would impact our freedom if, God forbid, he became president," Nugent responded: "Well, let me also share the pulse of my fellow good Americans. Ted Nugent, I'm gonna do a benefit concert and try and buy Joe Biden a syllable. This guy is not only painfully deranged in a mental capacity but much more egregious and dangerous than that, we believe that he's deranged on a spiritual level. He is the poster child for hypocrisy. He is the poster child for political wind reading — he literally will go with whatever pandering will serve his purpose on this day and then counter that pandering for this crew on that day. So we know how this guy operates."

Ted also addressed the fact that several polls show Trump now trailing Biden by double digits nationally and losing in six battleground states that were key to his win in 2016.

"Polls be damned," Nugent said. "I was there during the 2015-2016 polls. Hello? Believe me, there are polls, and then there are people that work very hard and maybe don't partake in those polls, but they show up at the rallies, they show up to support the president, they are supporting him across the board.

"So not only is President Trump a great man, but Joe Biden is a classic representative of the 'deep state' status quo, power abusing. They violate their oath. I take that oath to the Consitution as a sheriff deputy; those words have iron. And Joe Biden and his Democrat friends violate that oath over and over again. And again, the first emotion is heartbreak, and then that morphs into anger and that anger will manifest itself in a conservative voting army."

Last year, Nugent, a vocal supporter of the Republican Party and various associated conservative causes, defended Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

