TED NUGENT Says He Won't Play Any Concerts Where Venues Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Mandates

During his February 3 YouTube livestream, outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent discussed his plans to hit the road in support of his new album, "Detroit Muscle", which is due on April 29 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

"Tickets go on sale tomorrow, I think, for this gonzo beach party rock and roll concert headlined by Ted Nugent in Panama City [Florida] on April 29th," Ted said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Write that down. That's confirmed. There'll be no mask mandates; there'll be no bullshit. And the next night, the headliner is my buddy Kid Rock. I'm not promising anything except we're gonna rock your brains out, but on the 30th when Kid Rock is headlining Panama City, the big beach party concert, he always plays [Nugent's classic song] 'Cat Scratch Fever' every night, so maybe I'll stick around and go up there and show him how to play it. It's a possibility."

Ted, who battled COVID-19 in April 2021, went on to say that he and his representatives are "working" on a full tour to promote "Detroit Muscle". "We've got a lot of dates," he said.

"2020, the communist Chinese in the White House wouldn't let the tour happen," he continued. "Well, some people went on tour. And they played a place where you had to show paperwork or wear a mask. I'm not playing a place that plays Nazi jackboot. If there's some kind of unconstitutional mandate… By the way, mandates… You can't mandate shit. You can't mandate anything to me. You have no mandate authority. This isn't communist China, even though Joe Biden thinks it is, and he's helping it become that. But if there's a mandate for a mask that's been proven scientifically not to work… There's guys out on motorcycles doing 60 miles an hour with a mask… That's a country music fan, if ever there was one.

"So, hopefully the Uncle Ted shitkicker American campfire 'Detroit Muscle' tour 20-clusterfuck-22 will finally happen after the communist Chinese Biden gang canceled it in 2020 and 20-clusterfuck-21," Nugent added. "Let's hope. 'Cause we've got a lot of dates in June, July and August."

Last May, Nugent said that he beat COVID-19 by following "intelligent, professionally guided care from the Frontline Doctors," referring to a group of doctors who made a video in July 2020 calling for the use of hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus, despite warnings from public health experts.

In December, Nugent told the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that he got over COVID-19 by "listen[ing] to what the government told me to do and [doing] just the opposite. And whatever the government told me not to do, that's exactly what I did do, and I was cured in about two days."

Nugent, an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the vaccine, also once again falsely claimed that public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic violate the Nuremberg code, a set of medical experimentation guidelines set after World War Two, as the vaccine is experimental.

In April 2021, Nugent talked about the darkest days of his battle with COVID-19, saying that he had "never been so scared" in his entire life. The 73-year-old pro-gun activist, who had previously claimed the virus was "not a real pandemic," said: "It was really scary. I didn't think I was gonna make it. I literally couldn't function for about 20 hours, and then they came and they rescued me… The six-foot-two, 225-pound headache [this time] was like nothing I have ever experienced. I mean, from my tip of my toes to the top of my hair, I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom. And I would lay in the bathtub a couple of times a day with the water as hot as I could take it just to divert."

In the past, Nugent had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" Trump. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

